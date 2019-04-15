1 killed, 2 hurt in Monday morning crash in Durham

One person died in a crash Monday morning in Durham, officials with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said.

A car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Shiloh and Deervale roads at about 1 a.m., officials said.

Rebecca L. Brown, 26, of Sabattus, who was a passenger in the car, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, deputies said.

The owner of the car, Andrew J. Smith, 25 of Lisbon, and a woman who was not identified were in the front seats, according to investigators.

Deputies said Smith and the woman both deny they were driving. Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said it appears the car went off the road and hit a utility pole before hitting a large rock.

Deputies said the car has been impounded and will be examined once a search warrant is obtained.