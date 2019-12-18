1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings at Oregon shopping center, town

One person killed, three injured in stabbing at Oregon shopping center. (Source: CNN, KOIN)
Updated: Wed 9:27 PM, Dec 18, 2019

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and a nearby town, killing one person.

Police in the city of Beaverton say two people were stabbed Wednesday inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

Authorities say the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into a suburb, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her.

He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught.

A woman was killed inside the bank and another woman was critically injured there.

