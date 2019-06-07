1 dead, 2 badly hurt in crash on I-295 in Falmouth

One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt following a crash Friday afternoon on I-295 northbound in Falmouth.

State police said the highway is closed from Mile 10 to Mile 15 in Yarmouth.

Police said drivers should expect major travel delays during the afternoon commute. Police gave no estimate on how long the road would be closed.

Traffic is currently being detoured onto Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.