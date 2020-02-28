1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash involving cement truck, car, officials say

One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash on Route 202 in Gray on Friday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Route 202 was closed between Lawrence Road in Gray to the Windham town line.

Deputies said a passenger car crossed the center line and hit a cement truck head-on at about 3:30 p.m., officials said.

The driver of the car, Wendy Perkins, 39, of Standish, was killed in the crash. Deputies said she was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger Gerald Roesoner, 32, of Portland, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured in the crash, officials said.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team.