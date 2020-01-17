1 dead, 1 seriously injured in avalanche near Lake Tahoe

Deputies say there are no additional victims following Friday’s avalanche at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe and the search has been called off.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in the incident at Alpine Meadows and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The avalanche was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday above the Subway Ski Run. According to Sgt. Mike Powers, this is an advanced ski area, and there is no reason to believe any other areas of the resort are in jeopardy. Sgt. Powers says the ski resort is still open.

Deputies, along with search and rescue crews, and avalanche dogs all responded to the incident.

Caltrans District 3 says there is no impact to State Route 89 and the highway remains open to traffic.

