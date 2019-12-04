007: MGM releases 1st trailer for latest Bond film ‘No Time to Die’

Before he passes the mantle of Britain’s favorite spy to someone else, Daniel Craig will portray James Bond for the fifth time in “No Time to Die.”

MGM Pictures gave us our first look at the film Wednesday morning when it released the trailer for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise.

This time, Bond has been enjoying retirement in Jamaica when a CIA friend asks him for help with one final mission, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffery Wright and Christoph Waltz join Craig on the cast.

The United Kingdom will get Bond first when the film hits theaters on April 2, 2020. Those of us across the pond will have to wait another week as opens in the United States on April 8.

