Elver fishing wrapping up in Maine with much lower prices

Baby eels are a lucrative resource in Maine, where fishermen harvest them from rivers and streams and often sell them for more than $2,000 per pound. They’re highly prized by Asian aquaculture companies that use them to make food. Fishermen are averaging $525 per pound this year. Last year’s price was almost $2,100 per pound. And the season's almost over, as it’s scheduled to end on June 7 or on the day fishermen exhaust the annual quota. Less than 1% of the quota remains available as of Monday.