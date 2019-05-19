Wild Edible Foraging Workshop in Dover-Foxcroft teaches living off the land

A field trip in Dover-Foxcroft next month will focus on living off the land. The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District (PCSWCD) is presenting a Wild Edible Foraging Workshop on Saturday, June 1st with Maine naturalist and author Tom Seymour.

He will be taking a group on a field trip to the Law Farm, one of PCSWCD’s public lands, and finishing at Brown Mill’s Park, both located in Dover-Foxcroft.

Seymour will walk with participants on the land while identifying and explaining the uses and properties of wild plants in the Maine woods. He will also explain how to use wild plants as substitutes for more familiar vegetables and how these plants add their own unique flavors, textures and aromas to easy-to-prepare meals.

Registration is required for this event and tickets are priced at $20. This workshop will start at 10AM at the Law Farm located on Lee Cemetery Rd in Dover-Foxcroft. Attendees should bring a bagged lunch (or pick your own) and all participants will have the option to explore a second location, Browns Mill’s Park, to discover plants along the shores of the Piscataquis River.

Through the Law Farm, the PCSWCD provides unique recreational and educational opportunities in Piscataquis County and a community space for active learning. The Law Farm has various nature trails, an American Chestnut Orchard, a Christmas Tree farm and a Children's Garden.

Since 1944 the PCSWCD has worked in the community to protect the soil, water, forests and farms in this region. PCSWCD offers many educational and technical workshops that benefit landowners, farmers and people of all ages. Among them annual Chainsaw Safety Courses, Birding Workshops, a Teen Wilderness Expedition and Watershed Discussions.

If you would like to learn more about Wild Edible Foraging and other activities and events, please contact the PCSWCD at 207-564-2321 ext. 3, email info@piscataquisswcd.org or visit www.piscataquisswcd.org.>