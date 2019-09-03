Bucksport Planning Board approves proposed salmon farm permit application

The company proposing to develop a land-based salmon farm in Bucksport got approval from the town's planning board Tuesday night for its site development plan.

Whole Ocean's land use permit was accepted contingent on permits from the state. They also must have all necessary local permits too.

Whole Oceans would like to build the salmon farm on River Road.

The Planning Board reviewed many materials and took into consideration the impact on the community and environment.

Steve Feite, Bucksport Planning Board, said, "So, really everything we're looking at even though it isn't an industrial site, in so many ways it's an improvement to the plant that used to be here. It is a win-win already."

Whole Oceans CEO, Jacob Bartlett, said, "Really looking forward to getting this land use permit so we can get started blasting and grating. It's been six long years and to actually break the ground is a big milestone for our company."

We're told they'd like to start breaking ground sometime in the fall.

The facility would provide up to 60 jobs initially-with more down the road.