Waldo County EMA sponsors Emergency Shelter Exercise

The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency is sponsoring an Emergency Shelter Exercise in Thorndike.

It's taking place Friday and Saturday morning.

The Red Cross set up a Disaster Evacuation Shelter at Mount View High School.

The public is encouraged to attend and register as shelter residents.

The Emergency Management Agency is also encouraging local boy scouts to sign up as they may have the chance to earn multiple scout badges.

Dale Rowley, Director of Waldo EMA said, "Well until you've done it you don't find all the things that can go right and go wrong in all interactions. So doing a drill like this gets us through practicing how to set one up."

For more information, you can stop in at the high school on Saturday morning.