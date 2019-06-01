Street dance and silent auction fund raiser held in Bangor

A street in Bangor was alive with music and dancing for the 2nd annual silent auction and street dance.

MERT Enterprises helped raise money for two different funds-one to support their special Olympic athletes and their uniforms. The other was the superhero adventure fund which helps pay for travel expenses for the athletes.

This is their biggest event, sponsored by 10 local businesses.

"Just because somebody has a disability doesn't make them any less than anybody else,” says Brionna Blodgett of Mert Enterprises. “So really our mission is to help them feel like they are really part of the community, And feel like they're no different and like they are accepted for who they are, and could do anything that you or I could do."

This year, the group say they plan to use the funds to see Fenway Park and the Boston Aquarium.