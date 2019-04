Crews from several towns helped fight a fire at a Skowhegan apartment building Thursday.

The Water Street building is across the street from Coburn Park at the corner of Route 2.

The Morning Sentinel reports crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the building while tenants huddled outside in the cold.

In October 2015, the 11-unit building was the site of another fire that was intentionally set by one of the tenants.

We don't know the cause of Thursday’s fire.