A recently released report shows that people are keeping their cars longer than ever.

The average age of cars and trucks on the roads in the United States hit an all-time record of 11.8 years old.

Officials say there are a number of factors extending the vehicles lives.

Better quality and technology helps.

Another factor, according to the Director of the Global Automotive Aftermarket - is that people are financing their cars over a longer period of time, making them take better care.

We stopped by a local garage, where they said they agreed with those factors, but in Maine, it's going to be all about proper maintenance and protection from winter.

“We deal with the salt on the road,” says John Maguire, of Tires, Batteries & Accessories. “The ice, the slush, a good set of snow tires is going to be helpful. A lot of people like to run studded snow tires on their vehicle for the winter time. The salt is really harsh on our vehicles. Up here we live in the rust belt without regular maintenance or some kind of rust proofing or protection on your vehicle you're going to have that rust happen.”

The report says that Montana had the oldest average cars on the road and 16.6 years.

Vermont the youngest at 9.9 years old.

