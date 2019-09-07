National Grandparents Day is on Sunday

We celebrate Mother's Day, Father's Day, and did you know this weekend is all about the grammy and gramps?

Sunday is National Grandparents Day.

According to the Farmer's Almanac since 1978, it has always been celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day.

We spoke with some special families Friday about what the role of *grandparent* means to them. For Nancy Schreiber of Hermon, she says being a grandmother keeps her young.

She tells us she happily gave up her business to help her kids with childcare for her growing number of grandchildren. Her daughter says her mom and dad play a major role in their lives.

"They're everything. They're kind of like my moral compass, and then beyond that, they're second parents to my kids, and my niece and nephews and they really are our rocks and our go-to's and they're everything."

"It's the most amazing thing. I loved having my children and it's not much different from that. I love them so much and I'm blessed that I get to watch all of my grandchildren every day."

In case you were looking for a gift for the grandparents in your life, the Farmer's Almanac says the official flower of Grandparents Day is the Forget Me Not.