Mattawamkeag man to be sentenced for pirating tens of thousands of videos

A man from Mattawamkeag is now waiting to be sentenced after he was found guilty of copying and selling tens of thousands of pirated movies.

A federal jury in Bangor convicted 52-year-old Douglas Gordon Tuesday of mail fraud and copyright infringement.

Gordon owned the former Edge Video stores in Bangor and Brewer which are now closed.

Court documents say for at least the last five years, Gordon mailed poor quality copies of movies to people who thought they were buying authentic DVDs.

They also say Gordon illegally reproduced thousands of copyright-protected movies starting in 2010 and both dealings earned about $640,000.

Federal agents reportedly warned Gordon twice over the years to stop.

Gordon's lawyer tells TV5 he plans to appeal.

