Maine CDC to begin testing at state lab

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it expects to begin testing for COVID-19 at the state lab in the next few days.

State officials said there are about a dozen samples from Maine that have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Those test results are pending.

The U.S. CDC expanded the criteria for testing people with symptoms of the virus.

That means more people in Maine are being testing and the state CDC has received new equipment to test for coronavirus, officials said.

State lab staff are calibrating it and taking other steps to prepare for testing within the next several days.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine as of Thursday, officials said.

Maine CDC officials said they will inform the public if positive tests are confirmed and will offer regular updates on testing recommendations.

Officials said anyone who shows symptoms of coronavirus should contact their health care providers, who will make the initial determination on whether COVID-19 testing is advisable.

In cases where it is, medical providers will alert the Maine CDC to coordinate testing.

The state has created a website with more information on the virus and preparations in Maine. https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml