Lura Hoit Pool water carnival causes a big splash

There’s no need to stop swimming because of cooler weather for people in the Hampden area.

The Lura Hoit Pool hosted its 6th annual water carnival for families to come see the pool and have a splashing good time with all the activities.

Apple bobbing, a water slide, and free popcorn where just part of the fun.

Some brave swimmers got the chance to stay on bull riding in the pool.

This day hopes to let the community know about the pool whether they’re a Hampden resident or not.

“We have a great time with the squirt guns,” says Darcy Peakall, the pool director. “Even amongst our staff, we’ll have a little squirt gun fight. By the end of the day we’re all pretty drenched. No ones allowed to leave here dry.”

The pool is open to the public year-round, so don’t let the cold stop you from making a splash.

