Legislative session to wrap up today.

The final day of this year's legislative session is scheduled to wrap up today.

Lawmakers still have a number of bills on the table, including which bonds to send to voters and how to dole out roughly $6 million in funds left over from budget negotiations.

The legislature also faces votes on hands-free driving, aid for non-citizens, a flavored tobacco ban and a prohibition on illegally marketing and distributing opioid medication.

There are also bills addressing the Electoral College and court orders to surrender firearms.

Lawmakers say they hope to finish their remaining work today, even if that means working until late at night.

