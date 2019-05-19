International Migratory Bird Day celebrated in Augusta

Bird and nature lovers flocked to Augusta Sunday to help celebrate Bird Life and International Migratory Bird Day.

The Augusta Bird Club hosted a fun morning for families at Viles Arboretum.

Folks got a chance to check out bird displays while learning about all different kinds of birds.

"It's really to focus on the migration of birds," said Cheryl Ring of the Augusta Bird Club. "Because all the birds that show up here in Maine in the summer have mostly have lived somewhere else in the winter time so it's to help people focus on migration."

The Augusta Bird Club hosts regular birding trips locally and regionally.