Hudson woman accused of exposing her baby to methamphetamine through breast milk indicted

A Hudson woman accused of exposing her baby to methamphetamine through breast milk has been indicted.

21-year-old Alyssa Murch is charged with furnishing drugs, domestic violence assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court papers said she was running a meth lab in a Bangor housing home on Davis Road and admitted to using meth while breastfeeding.

She was arrested earlier this month and told police she'd recently discovered she was pregnant again.

The documents said Murch failed a drug test while in custody.

Murch was sentenced to serve 5 days for that crime.