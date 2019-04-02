Healthy Living: April 2, 2019

Last Wednesday, the big item in medical news was the executive order by officials in Rockland County New York to prohibit any unvaccinated child under age 18 from all public places, including schools, stores, restaurants, and religious gatherings for 30 days in an effort to stem a measles outbreak that has affected 157 residents since this past October. Violations face the risk of up to a six month jail time or a $500 fine. While some civil libertarians have pushed back against this 'overreach' of civic authority, the weight of legal opinion has been that such a prohibition is entirely in keeping with established law that governs public health and safety in the face of a serious communicable disease. Since the ban went into effect there has been the positive effect of no new cases and over 500 individuals stepping forward to get the MMR vaccine in that county.

Let's step back and look at how we got here. In 2000, the US achieved elimination of measles thanks to general compliance with advised vaccinations. However in the past five years, there have been a series of outbreaks, generally caused by tourists from the US who themselves were not vaccinated visiting areas in Asia or Africa where measles is still endemic, then bringing back the virus to their communities here. The communities most at risk generally are ones where vaccination rates slip under the 90-93% rate needed for 'herd immunity'. The bigger outbreaks have involved religious groups who shun vaccines such as the Amish in Pennsylvania where there were 383 cases in 2014, and this most recent outbreak in Rockland County , NY that has involved largely the orthodox Jewish community there. Other outbreaks, such as the current epidemic in Washington state, have occurred where a larger number of families ascribe to the erroneous 'anti-vaxxer' belief that vaccines can cause autism, which has been disproven.

In the recent March 26 edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, there was an excellent article that looked at the hidden costs of a measles outbreak. Although most children who contract measles will only have the high fever and rash, some will go on to have neurologic involvement that can cause seizures, permanent loss of hearing, and blindness. In addition the measles virus has a unique effect to suppress the immune system for up to 2-3 years after recovery, and there is a measurable increase in mortality during this time-frame from diseases such as pneumonia, infant diarrhea, and other opportunistic infections. The researchers estimate that in 2011 alone, the total cost to our health care system was upwards of $5 million, due to the need to mobilize healthcare providers for the post-exposure vaccinations, quarantines, and treatment of complications. The average cost of a single case was estimated to be as much as $142,000.*

For most of us, these facts would be strong enough evidence to vaccinate our children. However, even here in Maine there are pockets of very low vaccination rates, notably in the Blue Hill area and in the more affluent suburbs of Portland where rates have been as low as under 40% in some instances. Recently, Governor Mills has supported legislation that would mandate vaccination prior to attendance in public schools unless a child has a legitimate medical condition that prevents immunization. Certainly if I were a parent in any school district where there were low rates of vaccine adherence, I would be very nervous about sending my children to school knowing that the mistaken beliefs of some parents raises the risk of my child getting a serious preventable illness.

For those who argue against the public health policy to mandate vaccines before attendance in public schools (which is the law in over 40 states currently), there always is the option of either home schooling or attendance in a private school that does not have these requirements. Decisions we make in private have consequences that affect all who live in our communities. Just as we would not question having laws governing how fast we can drive on our public streets, we need to have laws protecting our children from preventable harms while at school. And if losing the right to go to the local shopping mall (where there have been proven cases of transmission) can serve as a new incentive to get folks to accept their shots, then go for it Rockland County!

*The True Cost of Measles Outbreak During the Postelimination Era, Sundaram, et al. JAMA, March 7, 2019. doi:10.1001jama,20191506