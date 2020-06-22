Gov. Mills delays reopening of bars across Maine

Gov. Janet Mills is delaying the opening of indoor service at bars across the state due to the high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Bars were initially allowed to open at the beginning of stage 3, but the Maine Center for Disease Control had indicated last week they were considering the delay.

Bars may still open outdoor seating areas.

Gov. Mills said it was a difficult decision, and acknowledged it may frustrate bar owners and customers.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the decision was based on reports of COVID-19 outbreaks at recently reopened bars in states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Idaho.

"Recent outbreaks related to indoor bar service in multiple states raise concerns," Shah said in a press release. "As we learn more about how the virus spreads, duration and density – specifically being in close quarters inside, as is the case with most bars – clearly elevate the risk of virus transmission."

There was no date given for when bars may reopen indoor areas.

