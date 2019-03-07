De Saint Croix has pleaded not guilty in connection to homeless killings

A man accused of killing two homeless people in Bangor last spring was in court Thursday.

25-year-old John De Saint Croix has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson.

He's accused of killing 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York.

Court documents say he told authorities he'd been drinking with them in the hours before the pair was found dead inside a burning box truck.

Monday, the state made a motion to obtain DNA from De Saint Croix to compare to possible DNA on cans found inside the truck.

The judge will make a ruling after the state completes testing on the cans to see if there is DNA on them.

The trial's set for later this month.

