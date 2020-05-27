Bar Harbor Planning and Code Department talks about proposed changes to vacation rentals

The Bar Harbor Planning and Code Department went over proposed changes to vacation rentals.

According to the Planning Director, Michele Gagnon, the cost of living and housing in the town can be too expensive for people to live and work there.

That's why they're looking to put regulations on vacation rentals to try and hopefully make it more affordable.

In a meeting on Wednesday, officials laid out their proposals and goal.

Michele Gagnon, Bar Harbor Panning Director, said, "To develop vacation rental regulations that balance the needs of the town of Bar Harbor and protect public interest including housing affordability, health and safety, and neighborhood quality, while still allowing for residents to earn supplemental income from vacation rentals."

You can find more information here - https://www.barharbormaine.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4185/VR-public-info-session-05-27-2020-v4-SF