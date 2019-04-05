Bangor Symphony Orchestra celebrates American composers

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is celebraitng American composers this month.

On Sunday they'll present Leonard Bernstein's operetta Candide.

The show includes Metropolitan Opera artist Aaron Blake.

The critically acclaimed tenor will be in the lead role during the performance at the Collins Center for the Arts this weekend.

"It not only has the classical music that the orchestra, the symphonic music but the singers, you're going to be amazed by the voices you hear singing with us on Sunday," said Lucas Richman, conducter and director with the BSO.

"I love developing deep into a character, bringing him to life and you know sharing the stories and the trials and travales that we go on to, hopefully lend that story to the audience so that they can learn something or relate it to their own lives," said Aaron Blake, tenor.

The show is Sunday, April 7th at 3pm.

For tickets go to bangorsymphony.org.

