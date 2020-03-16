Bangor Savings Bank transitions employees to work from home

Lots of local banks are taking precautions as the Maine CDC and Governor Mills encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, Bangor Savings Bank will transition employees to work from home.

Drive-up window operations will continue.

Starting later this week, lobby hours will be by appointment only.

There are a variety of ways to access your accounts and cash without coming into contact with someone.

"The use of an ATM, remote deposit capture where you can deposit checks through your mobile app, use of mobile wallets and tap and pay and debit cards things of that nature that can reduce your need to use cash," Kate Rush, Director of Bangor Savings Bank Community Relations said.

Customers can download the Bangor Savings Bank mobile app.

They can also access their accounts online at bangor.com

