Axiom Technologies partners with Microsoft to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in Washington County

Internet service provider Axiom Technologies has partnered with Microsoft to install free public access Wi-FI hotspots in Washington County.

There's already a live hotspot in Machias and four more hotspots will be installed in the county.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 5 and-a-half percent of Mainers don't have access to reliable high-speed internet.

More than 12% of residents in Washington County lack broadband access, nearly double the national rate.

For more information, visit http://www.connectwithaxiom.com/