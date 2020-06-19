Axiom Technologies partners with Microsoft to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in Washington County

MACHIAS , Maine (WABI) - Internet service provider Axiom Technologies has partnered with Microsoft to install free public access Wi-FI hotspots in Washington County.
There's already a live hotspot in Machias and four more hotspots will be installed in the county.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 5 and-a-half percent of Mainers don't have access to reliable high-speed internet.
More than 12% of residents in Washington County lack broadband access, nearly double the national rate.
For more information, visit http://www.connectwithaxiom.com/