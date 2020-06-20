Maine farm opens for strawberry picking, worries about short season

Doles Orchard in Limington opened for strawberry picking on Wednesday but the owner is concerned about a short season.

Owner Earl Bunting said many of his plants suffered from cold temperatures during the spring and the recent lack of rain.

He said some changes have been made due to the coronavirus outbreak, including limiting the number of pickers at one time, masks being required when checking out and customers not being allowed to choose from pre-picked berries.

"I think it was the quarantine that was had them chomping at the bit. Our customers are pretty loyal, and they just can't wait to get out and pick fruit every summer," Bunting said.

Depending on how many strawberries were picked Wednesday, Bunting is unsure when he will open again.