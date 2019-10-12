Maine-based all-women sailing team to compete in world championship

The Sea Bags all women sailing team has set sail to Miami to compete in the J/24 World Championship.

The women will join more than 83 boats and 400 other racers in the competition.

But, they are one of only four teams from Maine, and the only all-woman crew.

The co-captain says she hopes her 11 boat-mates serve as positive role models for other women in male dominated sports.

"It’s so important for young girls to see other female drivers and other female teams, so that they know they don't have to crew. They can skipper, Sail Maine does a great job getting as many females driving as possible,” explained Erica Beck-Spencer, Skipper of the Sea Bags Sailing Team.

The Sea Bags Women's Sailing team began sailing together in 2015 and won the prestigious Jaeger women's trophy during the 2017 world championships.

When back on the main-land, the women lead lives as working professionals, mothers, and students.

