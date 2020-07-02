Maine CDC reports no new coronavirus-related deaths as total cases top 3,300

There are no new coronavirus deaths being reported for the third day in a row.

The state's death toll remains at 105.

There have now been 3,328 total cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That's an increase of 34 since Wednesday.

525 are active cases.

81 percent of those diagnosed with the virus in the state have recovered.

Cases in Cumberland County went up by 23.

The total there now sits at 1,756.

Androscoggin and York Counties both saw an increase of 4 cases.

Maine CDC officials say there is no scheduled briefing Friday due to the holiday.

You can view all the state coronavirus data by visiting the Maine CDC website.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 105

Total cases: 3,328

Confirmed cases: 2,951

Probable cases: 377

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.85%

Patients recovered: 2,698

Active cases: 525

Currently hospitalized: 29

Patients in ICU: 8

Patients on ventilators: 3