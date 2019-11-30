Eighth annual Jake Lord "Play It Safe" basketball fundraiser held, thanks to community's effort

The eighth annual Jake Lord "Play It Safe" basketball fundraiser was held at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay thanks to community efforts at the school and the Leap foundation.

The event is held in honor of Jake Lord, an athlete at the high school who committed suicide when he was 19 years old after suffering multiple sports-related concussions.

Jake was the son of Larry Lord, the maintenance worker who was badly injured in September's deadly gas explosion in Farmington. Larry Lord's daughter, Jenna, started the fundraiser but was unable to organize this year's event due to Larry's ongoing recovery.

It's why community members at the high school and the Leap foundation came together to make sure the fundraiser could still be held.

Both girls and boys varsity teams competed in the tournament, in between a silent auction and a raffle of prizes. Donations went directly to the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation, which is designed to raise awareness about the link between sports injuries and mental health.

More information is available here: www.playitsafefoundation.org.