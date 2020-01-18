Brewer Kiwanis to host 8th annual 'Wishing Under the Stars Gala'

If you're looking for ways to keep cabin fever at bay, the Brewer Kiwanis can help with that.

They're hosting their 8th Annual Wishing Under the Stars Gala next Saturday January 25, which helps grant wishes for children with critical illnesses right here in our community.

In the past seven years, they have presented Make-A-Wish Maine with $225,000, enough to grant 33 complete wishes for children with life threatening illnesses right here in our community. With your support, they can grant even more wishes this year!

The evening will include a delicious dinner including hors d'oeuvres, entree and dessert, our ever popular all-you-can-eat candy buffet, music, dancing, silent and live auction, and side-splitting entertainment.

The event is corporately sponsored by Machias Savings Bank, The Darlings Family of Dealerships, Bernatche Autobody, Ron Bragg Carpentry, Rent Bangor, United Insurance, and Maine Paper & Janitorial Products.

Tickets are on sale now for $50/person and can be purchased by contacting Brewer Kiwanis on Facebook, calling Marsh Property 974-6606, or asking any Brewer Kiwanian. We accept cash, check, and all major credit cards.

Tickets can also be purchased online!

Visit their event page at: https://wishingunderthestars2020.eventzilla.net

