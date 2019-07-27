5th annual Daniel Scott Ride for Special Olympics happens in Hermon

The 5th annual Daniel Scott Ride for Special Olympics was held today starting at Bruce's Tractor Sales in Hermon...

Hosted by the Red Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter eleven it is a ride to honor the memory of Daniel Scott, a former long-time member of the Special Olympics.

One-hundred-percent of the donations went directly to the Special Olympics.

Bikers rode to the Levant Fire Station.

"This is a ride for Special Olympics, this is our fifth year,” says Dale Pineo, Pres. of maine Red Knights MS Ch. 11.W”e named it the Daniel Scott ride for Special Olympics because Daniel was the biggest reason we all started doing this."

The club plans of hosted the event for many years to come.

