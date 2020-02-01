3rd annual Belfast Winter Whoopla celebrates community and small businesses

The people of Belfast came together to celebrate today.

It was the 3rd annual Belfast Winter Whoopla, a celebration of the town's community and it's numerous small businesses.

There were all kinds of events scheduled throughout the day, from a pancake breakfast to a scavenger hunt to a showcase from the unity college woodsmen.

Numerous businesses even had special discounts as part of a special "cabin fever" sale.

Organizers say the event was all about bringing the people of Belfast together.

"We have this every year to bring families and the community together,” Sandy Patrick, an organizer. “Bring everyone under the house to have a good time, whether it's an inside event or an outside event."

The Belfast Chamber of Commerce says the money put into the event's sponsors helps them fund future Whooplas for years to come.

