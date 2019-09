Local recovery groups are holding an annual rally all about celebrating support.

The 2nd Annual Recovery Rally for Knox County is happening Sunday in Rockland.

It's at 1 pm at MacDougal Park on Broadway.

Organizers say they will be celebrating those in recovery and their families.

There will also be a time of remembrance for those who have lost their lives.

For more informaiton, call Bruce HODSDON at 372-6535.