12th annual Nicole's Run and Ellie's Walk raises money towards stopping domestic violence

The 12th annual Nicole's Run and Ellie's Walk took place in Kennebunk today in honor of two women who were killed by their husbands.

Funds from today go towards potentially life-saving services offered through caring unlimited York county's domestic violence resource center.

Organizers say this run has become a way to make sure people know how to seek help and that the conversation doesn't stop.

"That people are always sort of aware that this is a big issue, that often does not get talked about. I mean, aspirationally I'd love for us to not have to ever talk about domestic violence and to be in a place where that doesn't happen anymore."

If you or anyone you know is or may be part of a domestic violence situation you can call the hotline for caring unlimited open 24/7 at 1-800-239-7298.

