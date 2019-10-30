Senate candidate Sara Gideon's leadership PAC hit with campaign finance violation

The Maine Ethics Commission found Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon's leadership PAC in violation making illegal reimbursements.

Her political action committee paid her back for contributions she made to two state PAC's, each for $250.

Gideon has said that there was no malicious intent on the payments.

The Ethics Commission said that was probably true, but said that she still violated statute.

This is a civil offense.

The Commission fined her PAC $500.

They also dismissed a legislative ethics complaint filed against Gideon.

This story will be updated.