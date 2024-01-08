Quiet Start To the Week, More Wild Weather Expected Tuesday Night & Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today. This will bring us a nice start to the work week. Lingering clouds this morning will give way partly to mostly sunny skies by late morning with a good deal of sunshine expected through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30° but will feel colder with a gusty northwest wind which could gust to 25 MPH at times. Skies will be clear tonight with lows mainly in the teens. Some single digits lows will be possible mainly across Aroostook County.

High pressure will gradually slide to our east during the day Tuesday. As a result, morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as our next weathermaker heads our way. Temperatures on Tuesday will again be in the 20s to around 30° but will feel better than today due to a lighter wind.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strong low pressure will move into the Great Lakes Region Tuesday evening. Precipitation out ahead of the storm will spread southwest to northeast across Maine later Tuesday evening with most... if not all... locales seeing precipitation by midnight or shortly after. The air mass will be cold enough so that precipitation will start out as snow Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. However... the storm is expected to track to our west which will keep us on the warmer side of the system so as winds pick up out of the southeast Wednesday morning, they will usher warmer air into the region which will then cause snow to change to some icy mix then rain from south to north across the state Wednesday morning. Precipitation could be heavy at times Wednesday morning too. Before any changeover happens, we will see some snowfall accumulations especially across the north. Coastal areas can expect a quick coating to an inch or two before the changeover. Inland areas will see 2″-5″ before the changeover then areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward can expect 5″-10″ before the changeover. The steadier precipitation is expected to taper off from southwest to northeast by late morning into the early afternoon with the chance of scattered showers sticking around through the evening hours. Rainfall totals for most areas on top of the snow will range from 1″-2″ so when combined with melting snow... flooding will be a concern especially for the smaller rivers and streams as well as street flooding in poor drainage/low lying areas.

Strong southeast winds will also be a concern with this system with gusts expected to reach up to 55 MPH for inland and northern locales and up to 60-70 MPH closer to the coast. These winds could lead to more tree damage and more power outages. The strongest winds will blow from 3am-1pm Wednesday then diminish as the afternoon progresses. The southeast winds could lead to some coastal flooding issues too at the time of high tide which will be around 9:15AM Wednesday.

Quiet weather returns for the end of the week. An upper level low to our north on Thursday will keep plenty of clouds around with a few snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will reach the 30s to around 40°. A ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday giving us a brighter day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Friday will top off a bit colder with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

We have issued a FIRST ALERT for Saturday as it looks like we could see a similar situation with another storm heading our way. Still plenty of details to work out but looks like the potential is there for another round of snow, mix, rain and damaging winds. We’ll focus on that once we get through this first storm for Tuesday night and Wednesday so stay tuned for updates.

Today: Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs between 23°-32°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 8°-18°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Highs between 23°-33°, Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Snow and icy mix changing to rain from south to north during the morning then tapering to scattered showers by early afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through the evening. Precipitation could be heavy at times during the morning. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Windy especially during the morning with southeast winds gusting to 55 MPH across the interior and north and up to 70 MPH closer to the coast. Winds will diminish during the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

