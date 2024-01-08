Pope Memorial Humane Society handling influx of kittens

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - The Pope Memorial Humane Society is coming off a very successful December in which they saw just under 100 adoptions.

But kitten season is in full swing.

“It hasn’t slowed down at all. We have, as of right now 361 animals in our care at the shelter, and 295 of them are cats and kittens. So it’s just, it’s a lot,” said Kasey Bielecki the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the shelter.

It’s a trying time for the staff whose looking to help these animals find their forever home

“And one of the things we hear most often as staff is I don’t know how you can do it. I would want to take them all home. And my kind of token answer is my job is to find homes for all of them because I know I can’t take them all home. We fall in love with all of the animals here at the shelter, but we know that the perfect home is out there for all of them. So we see them come in and get up to date medically and we see their personalities shine. So being able to play matchmaker and just find that perfect home for every single animal means the world to staff volunteers, everyone here at the shelter,” Bielecki said.

