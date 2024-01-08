Patriots clinch third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - After a 4-13 season the New England Patriots have clinched the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

New England’s draft spot was finalized following the Washington Commanders losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

This is their highest draft position since 1993 when they drafted Drew Bledsoe first overall.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 25th.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.