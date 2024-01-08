Patriots clinch third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the New England Patriots during the...
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the New England Patriots during the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - After a 4-13 season the New England Patriots have clinched the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

New England’s draft spot was finalized following the Washington Commanders losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

This is their highest draft position since 1993 when they drafted Drew Bledsoe first overall.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 25th.

