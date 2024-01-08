Maine lawmakers consider a bill that would change how the state votes for president

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - State lawmakers are holding a public hearing for LD 1578, a bill that would change the way Maine votes in the presidential election.

The legislation, known as the National Popular Vote Bill, has already been passed in 17 states including Massachusetts and Vermont.

Right now, Maine casts all four of its electoral votes based on who wins in each of Maine’s two congressional districts. The winner of each district receives one vote and whoever gets the statewide majority of the vote receives two votes. So, if CD 1 and CD 2 vote for two different candidates, one candidate will receive one electoral vote and the other will receive three.

If LD 1578 is enacted, all four electors would instead cast their votes for whoever wins the majority of the vote nationally.

“In 2000, we elected a president who did not get the most votes and then again in 2016, we elected a president who did not get the most votes,” said State Rep. Arthur Bell, the lead sponsor of the bill. “So, it’s kind of awkward and it doesn’t feel right and with all the other issues that seem to be mounting now with our democracy, this should be one that we can fix.”

Even if it passes, it won’t be a factor during the 2024 election. The law will only go into effect once it’s enacted by states possessing at least 270 electoral votes, enough to elect the president. Right now, the effort is 65 electors short.

“It’s a bipartisan issue,” said Bell. “It’s really just, do we want to do this the right way, the way it was meant to be done? You know, the person who gets the most votes wins the election.”

Critics say it would defeat the purpose of the Electoral College, but supporters claim that it would give voters more power.

“It’ll give everyone the same level of vote,” said Bell. “Your vote is going to count the same as mine and the same as somebody in California or Texas or anywhere else.”

After today’s public hearing, the bill will go into a workshop and then move to the floor for a vote before the end of the month.

