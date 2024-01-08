Investigators working to determine cause of Thomaston barn fire

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2024
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Fire investigators will be in South Thomaston Monday, trying to figure out the cause of a barn fire.

According to Pen Bay Pilot, fire broke out at Pepper Hill Farm on Route 73 early Sunday morning. A tenant living above the barn called in the fire.

The publication reports no animals were housed in the barn that caught fire. Fire fighters worked for several hours to contain the flames.

Fire fighters believe an active pellet stove in the barn cause the fire.

