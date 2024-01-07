Snow today, watching potentially powerful storm by Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will jog northeastward towards southern New England and exit to the east south of the Gulf of Maine today. Snow has already started to fly across southern Maine and just now pushing into central Maine. Flakes will start to fly in the Bangor area and Downeast by early to mid morning. Snow will persist through the day on today, heavy at times, before coming to an end later tonight. Models still differ from each other in regards to how much snow makes it north of the coast. However, the highest amounts of snow are still expected to fall in southern Maine, moderate amounts along the coast, and lightest as you head farther inland. On average, we’re looking at 6-10″+ in southern parts of the state and mid-coast, 3-6″ for the Downeast coast and west towards central Maine, 1-3″ from Bangor towards Dover-Foxcroft. However, I expect Bangor to fall on the higher end of the range. Then expect a coating to an inch possible up towards Greenville and Millinocket.

Highest accumulations will be across southern Maine with moderate accumulations through central Maine and the Downeast coast. lighter amounts are expect north of Bangor into the central highlands. (wabi)

The good news about this snow is that it will have a high fluff factor. Meaning it will be light and fluffy and relatively easy to shovel compared to wet heavy snow. Being that snow is fluffier, it will also be easier for it to blow around in the winds. Winds are expected to gust, out of the northeast, between 20-35 mph, with the highest gusts along the coast. Blowing snow may reduce visibilities on Sunday especially along the coast. I have issued a FIRST ALERT for Sunday for COASTAL communities only for the threat of moderate snowfall and gusty winds. The low pressure system will exit to the east and snow will begin to taper off Sunday night.

A first alert has been issued for coastal communities only, for Sunday (wabi)

High pressure will build back in across the region for Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20′s on Monday and 20′s & 30′s on Tuesday.

Our next, potentially potent storm system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday. A FIRST ALERT DAY has already been issued for Wednesday for INLAND AND COASTAL communities. As of now, It looks like we will once again be dealing with strong southeast wind gusts, potentially up to 55 mph for inland areas and up to 65 mph along the coast. This may cause power outages as well as tree damage. The system looks like it’s trending warmer. So expect most locations to start as snow/mix and then transition to rain from south to north as strong winds usher in warmer air. This is still a few days out, so details are likely to change as we get closer, stay tuned for the latest.

TONIGHT: Snow spreads over southern Maine overnight, eventually pushing into Downeast and into Bangor by Sunday morning. Lows drop into the single digits and low teens north to the upper teens and 20′s through Bangor and along the coast.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT for the COAST. Snowfall persists through the day and comes to an end Sunday night. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, gusting between 20-35 mph out of the NE. Highs reach the teens north and mid to upper 20′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the low 20′s north and upper 20′s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, wintry mix, rain and strong winds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20-30 mph. Inland gusts: 35-55 mph. Coastal gusts: 55-65+ mph.

