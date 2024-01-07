Patriots end season with 17-3 loss to Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during the first half of an NFL football...
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The 2023 NFL season has come to a close for the New England Patriots.

New England hosted the New York Jets on Sunday for their Week 18 matchup.

The contest entered the half as a kickers duel with the Jets leading 6-3.

In the fourth quarter the Jets took control following another field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a 50-yard rushing touchdown from Breece Hall.

The Patriots offense stagnated as Bailey Zappe went 12/30 throwing for 88 yards and 2 interceptions.

New England ends the season with a 4-13 record as they finish in last place in the AFC East.

