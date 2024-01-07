Patriots end season with 17-3 loss to Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The 2023 NFL season has come to a close for the New England Patriots.

New England hosted the New York Jets on Sunday for their Week 18 matchup.

The contest entered the half as a kickers duel with the Jets leading 6-3.

In the fourth quarter the Jets took control following another field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a 50-yard rushing touchdown from Breece Hall.

The Patriots offense stagnated as Bailey Zappe went 12/30 throwing for 88 yards and 2 interceptions.

New England ends the season with a 4-13 record as they finish in last place in the AFC East.

