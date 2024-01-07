Maine’s Premiere Cannabis Trade Show held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine held their 12th annual cannabis trade show this weekend.

They had patients, caregivers, storefronts, vendors, speakers and workshops available onsite at the Augusta Civic Center.

The purpose of this event is to spread awareness and promote safe access to the medical marijuana industry.

There were over a dozen vendors in attendance showcasing a variety of cannabis products.

“As a newer edible company, we’re just really excited to you know get our product out there and show people our passion that we have as chefs to create these really delicious flavor forward edibles. So, to be here today is wonderful to meet all these people that are in the space and really just to be part of the cannabis community.” said Julie Cutting-Kelley, owner of Emerald Elevation Cannabis Co.

They also offered medical card certifications and had various panels throughout the day.

For more information on MCCM, you can go to their website.

