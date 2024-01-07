Maine Men's Hockey overcomes 3-0 deficit for shootout victory

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Trouble brewed early at the Alfond for the Maine Black Bears when they took on the Colgate University Raiders on Saturday.

Maine fell behind 3-0 in the first period leading to Albin Boija coming into relief for goaltender Victor Östman.

Roughly 20 seconds after the change Maine found the back of the net for the first time thanks to a goal from Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

In the second period Thomas Freel scored twice for the Black Bears restoring the game to parity.

In the third Colgate reclaimed the lead but a Maine goal from Sully Scholle sent the game to overtime.

Following a scoreless overtime period, the game went into a shootout where Bradly Nadeau sent the Orono fans home happy after he scored the clinching goal.

With the victory Maine now extends it’s winning streak to eight games.

They’re on the road next Friday to take on the University of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.