Hallowell community gathers for Christmas Tree Bonfire Benefit

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Hallowell Firefighters Association’s Christmas Tree Bonfire Benefit has become a tradition where residents can collectively light their trees one last time.

“Today is the burning of the trees. This happens every year, usually on the first weekend of the year. So, save your trees for next year and bring them down. It’s a $10 donation that goes towards the fire department.” said President of Vision Hallowell, Karen Knos.

“This year has stacked up a lot better than the most. We had a little bit more attention brought to it this year than we have in previous years due to social media and people just kind of talking to each other.” stated Logan Bennett, Lieutenant, President, Hallowell Firefighters Association.

“She found out about it online and we were wondering what we were going to do because we normally do a bonfire of our tree at our house, and we never heard of this before. So, it seems like a great tradition.” added Tyler Crawford, who brought a tree to burn.

For the music, Hall-Dale High School’s Taiko Drummers performed as the trees were ablaze.

“They really really love the energy and the loud excitement going on as we have something a little different. Besides a typical drum, you get the big drums, and you just see all that excitement and energy happening and everyone just loves it.” stated Taiko Instructor Brendan Wilson.

“It’s so wonderful just listening to the drums and watching the people. Hallowell is probably one of the coolest places. I love this town and I love the community and the spirit that’s here.” said Nyasha Butterfield who attended the bonfire.

