Greater Bangor Area Wedding Show returns to Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - While not many weddings take place in the colder months, many start the planning stages in the Winter.

Vendors at the Greater Bangor Area Wedding Show were showing couples what they could bring for their special day.

The Morgan Hill Event Center was filled with booths featuring caterers, DJ’s, photographers, and more.

Some of those who made it out to the event scored raffle prizes and some free samples too.

” So it’s an open-air interactive photo booth. So, you no longer have to kind of go into that booth anymore. It’s just open air and it looks like a tall mirror so you can see yourself and then take your photo.” explained Owner of Maine Magic Mirror Mary Stewart.

“I make it a point to make sure that I’m looking for those special moments. I don’t want to do the posey, the static images. I want to capture those moments that when they’re looking back to their albums, they’re gonna relive that moment. They’re gonna say ‘I remember what happened during that time’, and they’re gonna re-feel it in their hearts.” stated wedding photographer Rod “Jax” Jackson.

The event ran from 10 to 3 and is just one of many wedding shows held across the state this Winter.

