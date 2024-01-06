Woodville woman ordered to pay $100K in restitution

Money and hammer,Wooden gavel
Money and hammer,Wooden gavel(krisanapong detraphiphat | Getty Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Woodville woman was sentenced Friday for social security fraud, health care fraud, and theft of public money.

51, Rella Austin-Kimball was sentenced to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in May of 2023.

The judge also ordered Austin-Kimball to pay around 103,600 dollars in restitution to to the Social Security Administration, the MaineCare program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

According to record from January 2005 through March 2021 Austin-Kimball lied about her husbands presence and failed to report her receipt of alimony payments following divorce in order to keep receiving Supplemental Security Income payments.

She also concealed her husband’s presence from the DHHS to receive MaineCare and SNAP benefits.

According to court documents Austin-Kimball falsely represented her and her husband separated.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

a boil water order
Parts of Ellsworth under boil water order
Shawn Ashworth mug
Incident at Bangor business leads to arrest
Partly cloudy Saturday, snow on Sunday
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was...
Castine man sentenced for sending obscene images to child on Snapchat