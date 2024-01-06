Woodville woman ordered to pay $100K in restitution

WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Woodville woman was sentenced Friday for social security fraud, health care fraud, and theft of public money.

51, Rella Austin-Kimball was sentenced to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in May of 2023.

The judge also ordered Austin-Kimball to pay around 103,600 dollars in restitution to to the Social Security Administration, the MaineCare program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

According to record from January 2005 through March 2021 Austin-Kimball lied about her husbands presence and failed to report her receipt of alimony payments following divorce in order to keep receiving Supplemental Security Income payments.

She also concealed her husband’s presence from the DHHS to receive MaineCare and SNAP benefits.

According to court documents Austin-Kimball falsely represented her and her husband separated.

