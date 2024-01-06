Snowy Sunday, potential powerful storm by mid-week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is currently seeping from north to south across the state and is producing some occasional light snow showers and flurries. The front will clear the coast this morning and high pressure will build over the region bringing flurries to an end and keeping us dry through the day today. Expect partly cloudy skies this morning before clouds increase through the afternoon ahead of our snowy system moving in Sunday. Highs will reach the teens north and low to mid 20′s through the Bangor region and along the coast. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. As we journey into tonight, a low pressure system will exit the mid Atlantic coast and make its way northeastward towards southern New England. Snow will start to spread over western and southern Maine late tonight and eventually fill into Bangor and points east by early Sunday morning. Light to moderate snowfall will persist through the day on Sunday before coming to an end late Sunday night. Models continue to differ from each other in regards to how much snow makes it north of the coast. However, the highest amounts of snow are expected in southern Maine, moderate amounts along the coast, and lightest as you head farther inland. On average, we’re looking at 6-10″+ in southern parts of the state, 3-6″ for locations south of Bangor towards the coast and west towards central Maine, 1-3″ in Bangor and northward towards Dover-Foxcroft , with little to no accumulation north of Greenville and Millinocket.

Highest amounts will be across southern Maine and along the coast. (wabi)

The good news about this snow is that it will have a high fluff factor. Meaning it will be light and fluffy and relatively easy to shovel compared to wet heavy snow. Being that snow is fluffier, it will also be easier for it to blow around in the winds. Winds are expected to gust, out of the northeast, between 20-35 mph, with the highest gusts along the coast. Blowing snow may reduce visibilities on Sunday especially along the coast. I have issued a FIRST ALERT for Sunday for COASTAL communities only for the threat of moderate snowfall and gusty winds. The low pressure system will exit to the east and snow will begin to taper off form west to east Sunday night.

High pressure will build back in across the region for Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20′s on Monday and 20′s & 30′s on Tuesday.

Our next, potentially potent storm system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday. A FIRST ALERT DAY has already been issued for Wednesday for INLAND AND COASTAL communities. As of now, It looks like we will once again be dealing with strong southeast wind gusts, potentially up to 55 mph for inland areas and up to 65 mph along the coast. This may cause power outages as well as tree damage. The system looks like it’s trending warmer. So expect most locations to start as snow/mix and then transition to rain from south to north as strong winds usher in warmer air. This is still a few days out, so details are likely to change as we get closer, stay tuned for the latest.

TODAY: Flurries this morning, increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs reach teens north and low to mid 20′s through the Bangor region and along the coast

TONIGHT: Snow spreads over southern Maine overnight, eventually pushing into Downeast and into Bangor by early Sunday morning. Lows drop into the single digits and low teens north to the upper teens and 20′s through Bangor and along the coast.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT for the COAST. Light to moderate snowfall persists through the day and comes to an end Sunday night. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, gusting between 20-35 mph out of the NE. Highs reach the teens north and mid to upper 20′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the low 20′s north and upper 20′s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, wintry mix, rain and strong winds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20-30 mph. Inland gusts: 35-55 mph. Coastal gusts: 55-65+ mph.

